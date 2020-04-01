Emerson Sensi and True Manufacturing in St. Louis Metro Honored as ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for Cost-Saving, Energy-Efficient Solutions

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 0

Environmental News



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., April 1, 2020) - Emerson Sensi in O’Fallon, Missouri, and True Manufacturing in St. Louis are being honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and U.S. Department of Energy as ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The companies have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving, energy-efficient solutions. They are among the 191 ENERGY STAR Award winners honored nationwide this year.

Emerson Sensi, a smart thermostat manufacturer, participates in ENERGY STAR’s product design and manufacturers sector. The company was awarded for increasing sales of ENERGY STAR-certified smart thermostats by 400%, going above and beyond the minimum labeling requirements to promote the value of ENERGY STAR.

True Manufacturing, a U.S. manufacturer and global supplier of commercial refrigeration equipment, also participates in ENERGY STAR’s product design and manufacturers sector. The company is being honored for innovation in energy-efficient commercial refrigeration, including continued development and ongoing promotion of equipment that uses environmentally-friendly R-290 refrigerants.

Also, of note, True Manufacturing has installed solar power systems at 23 True building locations. The company has produced 700,000 kilowatt-hours of energy annually that resulted in a significant reduction in carbon emissions each year.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR Award winners,” said EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Anne Idsal. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“To earn these two spots as ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year, Emerson Sensi and True Manufacturing had to first create a business model based on the sound principle that economic viability, energy efficiency, and environmental protection work well together. These organizations and their employees, as well as the American people and the environment, are all beneficiaries,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners have helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Learn more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and the Award winners’ achievements .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including more than 40% of the Fortune 500® – rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving, energy-efficiency solutions.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at www.energystar.gov/about and www.energystar.gov/numbers .

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7