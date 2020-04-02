The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Climate disasters increase risks of armed conflicts: New evidence

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The risk for violent clashes increases after weather extremes such as droughts or floods hit people in vulnerable countries, an international team of scientists finds. Vulnerable countries are characterized by a large population, political exclusion of particular ethnic groups, and low development. The study combines global statistical analysis, observation data and regional case study assessments to yield new evidence for policy-makers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200402100834.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version