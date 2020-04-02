Climate disasters increase risks of armed conflicts: New evidence

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020

The risk for violent clashes increases after weather extremes such as droughts or floods hit people in vulnerable countries, an international team of scientists finds. Vulnerable countries are characterized by a large population, political exclusion of particular ethnic groups, and low development. The study combines global statistical analysis, observation data and regional case study assessments to yield new evidence for policy-makers.

