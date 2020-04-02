The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Whooping cranes form larger flocks as wetlands are lost -- and it may put them at risk

Over the past few decades, the endangered whooping crane (Grus Americana) has experienced considerable recovery. However, researchers found that habitat loss has led whooping cranes to gather in unusually large groups during migration. While larger groups are a positive sign of species recovery, the authors say that a disease outbreak or extreme weather event could inadvertently impact this still fragile population.

