EPA Awards State of Texas More Than $1.5 Million to Monitor Particle Air Pollution

DALLAS – (April 2, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the state of Texas $1,543,710 to monitor air quality for fine particulate matter, also called particle pollution or soot. The grant is provided under a cooperative agreement with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to develop and maintain monitoring programs under requirements of the federal Clean Air Act.

“Monitoring for particle pollution is crucial to controlling it and protecting public health in our communities,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “EPA is proud to continue supporting TCEQ’s strong air quality programs with this grant.”

The grant covers programs to monitor fine particulate matter, which consists of solid and liquid particles no larger than 2.5 microns in diameter. The funding will help TCEQ’s air monitoring program prevent and control air pollution and implement national primary and secondary air quality standards.

Particulate matter, also called particle pollution, contains microscopic solids or liquids which may be harmful if inhaled. The particles can become lodged in the lungs, or can even get in your bloodstream, causing respiratory or heart problems. People with heart or lung disease, children, and older adults are most likely to be affected by particle pollution. The particles also affect the environment, with the smallest being the main cause of reduced visibility (haze).

For more about EPA’s work in Texas: https://www.epa.gov/tx

For more about particulate pollution: https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #