Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:08 Hits: 2

Scientists studying high-Tc superconductors have definitive evidence for the existence of a state of matter known as a pair density wave -- first predicted by theorists some 50 years ago. Their results show that this phase coexists with superconductivity in a well-known bismuth-based copper-oxide superconductor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200401130827.htm