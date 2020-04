Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 14:08 Hits: 6

It's not too late to rescue global marine life, according to a study outlining the steps needed for marine ecosystems to recover from damage by 2050. The study found many components of marine ecosystems could be rebuilt if we try harder to address the causes of their decline.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200402100858.htm