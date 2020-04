Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 11:20 Hits: 6

As many countries around the world have implemented lockdowns, environmental protesters like Fridays for Future are looking to the internet instead to the streets. But will it be enough to keep the momentum going?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tough-times-ahead-for-climate-protesters-during-corona-pandemic/a-52978469?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss