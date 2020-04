Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Genetic information from an 800,000-year-old human fossil has been retrieved for the first time. The results shed light on one of the branching points in the human family tree, reaching much further back in time than previously possible.

