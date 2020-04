Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 15:17 Hits: 3

A precise statistical analysis reveals that on the Ă…land Islands a powdery mildew fungus that is a common parasite of the ribwort plantain primarily spreads via roadsides because traffic raises the spores found on roadsides efficiently into the air.

