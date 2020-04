Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Construction of the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline will proceed, the company behind the project said Tuesday, even as it faces opposition from native tribes and environmental groups. TC Energy spokesman Terry Cunha told The Hill in an email...

