Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 20:20 Hits: 4

Several House Democrats had harsh words for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) following an announcement it would suspend enforcement actions against companies who don’t monitor for pollution during the coronavirus outbreak.Guidance released...

