DIY Face Mask: Just Do It.

Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

While staying home and social distancing is still our best defense against Covid-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering changing its official guidelines to encourage people to take measures to cover their faces when they are out doing grocery shopping and drugstore runs.

The early fear among health experts was that if people stockpiled masks, the masks would be in desperately short supply, and our dedicated healthcare workers would be at even more risk than they already are. That has unfortunately come to fruition. Shortages of protective gear, due to chaotic pandemic coordination by the Trump administration, have left our healthcare workers in a dire situation.

A CDC official said the new guidance would still include telling the public they should not use medical masks —surgical and N95 masks.

But with the rapid advancement of the virus throughout the country, the CDC is now considering suggesting the public make their own masks. These do-it-yourself cloth face masks are the ones you’ve no doubt seen circulating on social media.

One health expert pointed out that people walking down the street are at low risk of infection. But, “Mask-wearing also serves as a reminder to all that we are in a crisis situation and are trying to be good citizens by covering our mouths.”

So, let’s cover up. Not only to protect ourselves and our children, but also in solidarity with all Americans who take Covid-19 as a deadly serious threat to everyone.

Moms Clean Air Force’s Montana state organizer, Melissa Nootz and her daughter making masks.

DIY Face Masks

3 production protocol steps:

Begin by washing hands and sanitizing the workspace and all equipment – sewing machines, scissors, tables etc. Prewash new fabric in hot water with unscented detergent (if possible). Do not try on the masks if they are for someone other than you.

3 sewing patterns:

Duckbill shaped fabric mask. Please choose version with nose wire, elastic, and filter pocket. This video is for a pattern of a rectangular pleated mask with filter pocket and adjustable wire. This no elastic mask is designed by a nurse to fit directly on the face or over an N95 filter.

More face mask patterns HERE.

Show us your masks HERE.

