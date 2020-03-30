U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in South Dakota and Colorado

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 3



DENVER (March 30, 2020) —The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 8 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring three ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 191 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Examples of how Region 8 ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

Rapid City, SD: Black Hills Energy, a natural gas utility is a 2020 ENERGY STAR award winner for providing weatherization measures to over 649 single-family and 80 multi-family units, resulting in a natural gas savings of over 372,345 therms.

Berthoud, CO: EnergyLogic, Inc. is a 2020 ENERGY STAR award winner for certifying more than 1,700 ENERGY STAR homes in 2019, for a cumulative total of nearly 38,000 since 2006.

Denver, CO: Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is a 2020 ENERGY STAR award winner for continued leadership in promoting ENERGY STAR in affordable housing and augmenting community outreach through educational initiatives in local schools.

Read more about each of the award winners’ achievements: https://www.energystar.gov/about/awards

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .