U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin

Category: Environment Hits: 5
03/31/2020
CHICAGO (March 31, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 37 ENERGY STAR partners in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The award-winners have demonstrated national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 191 organizations nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR award winners.
“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Anne Idsal. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”
“We are proud to have ENERGY STAR award winners from all sectors of the economy in our region, including healthcare, manufacturing, utilities and retail,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “The significant savings in energy and money that these leaders have made shows how much can be accomplished through public-private partnerships.”
Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.
Examples of how Region 5 ENERGY STAR award winners have demonstrated leadership:
Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards[1] and Award Winners’ achievements[2].
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about[3] and energystar.gov/numbers[4].
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/us-epa-honors-2020-energy-starr-partners-year-illinois-indiana-michigan-minnesota-ohio