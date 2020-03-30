U.S. EPA Honors Seven Arizona Businesses as ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

PHOENIX - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest Region and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring seven ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment in Arizona. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 191 ENERGY STAR award winners nationwide honored this year.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“Each year, EPA honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements,” said John Busterud, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator. “I am delighted to recognize these industry leaders in Arizona.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

The 2020 ENERGY STAR Award Recipients in Arizona recognized for making strides in their fields include:

AZ Energy Efficient Home (Phoenix), a home performance contractor, has shown continued leadership in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program by collaborating with Arizona Public Service on creating Home Performance Plus, a system to improve the management of electricity demand.

Elevation Solar (Chandler), a home performance contractor, completed 685 energy-efficiency projects in 2019, representing a 94% increase in projects from 2018, and achieved an 87% conversion rate from energy assessment to energy-efficiency upgrade.

Fulton Homes (Tempe), a regional home builder, built 900 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2019, and is a leader in promoting ENERGY STAR through radio campaigns and other media.

Ideal Energy (Phoenix), a home performance contracter, completed 159 Home Performance with ENERGY STAR home energy assessments, completed 199 home energy-efficiency upgrades, and is a strong advocate for the home performance industry nationally and locally.

JKP Energy Inspections (Gilbert), a home energy rating company, certified more than 4,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2019, representing an increase of nearly 100% from 2018.

Mandalay Homes (Prescott), a regional homebuilder, certified more than 200 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2019, demonstrated leadership in energy efficiency, promotes the ENERGY STAR program to the building industry.

Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District (Tempe), a natural gas utility, supported construction of nearly 6,500 ENERGY STAR certified homes, for a total of more than 35,000 since 2012, and exceedes Home Performance with ENERGY STAR project conversion goals.

