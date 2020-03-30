U.S. EPA Honors 13 California Businesses as ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 6

SAN FRANCISCO - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest Region and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 13 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment in California. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 191 ENERGY STAR award winners nationwide honored this year.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“Each year, EPA honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements,” said John Busterud, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator. “I am delighted to recognize these industry leaders in California.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

The 2020 ENERGY STAR Award Recipients in California recognized for making strides in their fields include:

CalPortland Company (Glendora), a producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and asphalt pavement in the western United States, avoided $135 million in energy costs and reduced overall energy intensity by 16.5% since 2003, while leading its industries in energy management and the evolution to low-carbon products.

CBRE (Los Angeles), a global commercial real estate services and investment firm, maintained and grew its comprehensive energy management program and training programs, providing overall leadership across the industry, and achieved ENERGY STAR certifications for 148 properties in 2019.

CommonWealth Partners (Los Angeles), a private real estate investment, development, management, and operating company, has consistently improved and expanded its energy management program while promoting ENERGY STAR tools and resources to its internal and external stakeholders.

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd. (Fremont), a company that manufactures residential ventilation fans and other power and thermal management products, offers almost exclusively, ENERGY STAR certified ventilation fan models. The company earned the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient recognition for one-third of the fans offered.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (San Francisco), a publicly-listed real estate investment trust, achieved ENERGY STAR certification at 30 data centers representing 64% of its U.S. portfolio.

HP Inc. (Palo Alto), a global technology company focused on creating a portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions and services, achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 96% of eligible products and integrated ENERGY STAR information into events reaching over 465,000 partners and customers.

Hudson Pacific Properties (Los Angeles), a vertically integrated real estate company, expanded energy benchmarking across its portfolio of properties in the U.S. and Canada; achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 47 properties; and achieved 100 % data coverage of energy, water, and waste in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® for all office, retail and studio properties.

KB Home (Los Angeles), a large national home builder, achieved the milestone of more than 137,000 cumulative ENERGY STAR certified homes built to date, more than any other home builder.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (Los Angeles), a real estate investment trust, consistently reduced energy consumption across its portfolio, provides leadership in the industry, and conducts successful ENERGY STAR Treasure Hunts across 60% of its portfolio.

LBA Realty/LBA Logistics (Irvine), a full-service real estate investment and management company, achieved a 7% reduction in average weather-normalized source energy use intensity across its portfolio in 2019.

Maximum Energy Professionals (Torrance), an energy conservation engineering firm, benchmarked 100% of its portfolio and assistes with nearly 220 ENERGY STAR certified buildings.

Measurabl (San Diego), a sustainability software data management services company, benchmarked more than 12,200 buildings in the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager tool and assisted with nearly 300 ENERGY STAR certifications.

Yardi Systems, Inc. (Santa Barbara), an investment, property, asset, and energy management software development company, helped more than 100 clients benchmark energy in over 2,300 buildings and promotes the benefits and resources from ENERGY STAR to its clients.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40% of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .

