U.S. EPA Honors Nevada’s Energy Inspectors Corporation as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest Region and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring Energy Inspectors Corporation for its outstanding contributions to public health and the environment in Nevada. The company earned an ENERGY STAR award for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions and is among the 192 ENERGY STAR award winners nationwide this year.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“Each year, EPA honors businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements,” said John Busterud, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator. “I am delighted to recognize Energy Inspectors Corporation as an industry leader in Nevada.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Energy Inspectors Corporation is a home energy rating company in Las Vegas. The company is being recognized for certifying more than 16,000 ENERGY STAR homes in 2019 and expanding services to support ENERGY STAR builder partners in the Pacific Northwest.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40% of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .

