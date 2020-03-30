U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Georgia

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

ATLANTA (March 30, 2020) —Today– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring nine ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 192 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Award Winners.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“I applaud our ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year in Georgia,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Their leadership and commitment to energy efficiency is a smart business decision that supports their bottom line and protects the environment.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Examples of how Georgia ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Atlanta) - for constructing 4,600 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2019, promoting energy efficiency, and educating consumers about the benefits of owning an ENERGY STAR certified home.

Burton Energy Group (Alpharetta) - for assisting clients with monthly benchmarking for energy and water in more than 2,200 buildings and promoting ENERGY STAR to enhance corporate sustainability programs for clients.

Cooper Lighting Solutions (Peachtree City) - for increasing the overall sales of ENERGY STAR certified LED retrofit downlights, which resulted in a 53% increase in sales (dollars) from the previous year.

GDS Associates - Home Energy Ratings of New England (Marietta) - for certifying more than 700 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2019, for a cumulative total surpassing 10,000 since 2005.

Hoshizaki America, Inc. (Peachtree City) - for more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly redesigns of its refrigeration and ice maker product lines and extensive training of employees and over 15,000 dealer sales staff about the value of ENERGY STAR.

Ivey Residential, LLC (Evans) - for building more than 150 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2019 and employing an extensive training program for staff, subcontractors and trade allies.

Jamestown (Atlanta) - for energy benchmarking 100% of its office and mixed-use real estate assets in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, achieving ENERGY STAR certification for eight buildings in 2019, and developing an annual Battle of the Buildings bootcamp modeled after the ENERGY STAR Building Competition.

Servidyne, LLC (Atlanta) - for its long-term commitment to integrating ENERGY STAR into client services and assisting 117 clients in achieving ENERGY STAR certification, bringing its 20-year cumulative total to over 1,600 certifications.

Sustainable Investment Group, LLC (Atlanta) - for assisting with ENERGY STAR certification for 166 buildings and distributing a monthly newsletter spotlighting ENERGY STAR certified buildings to more than 2,500 readers.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .