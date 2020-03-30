U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Kentucky

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 7

LEXINGTON, KY. (March 30, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeast region and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring two winners in Kentucky as ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 192 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Award Winners.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Examples of how Southeast ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

(Ft. Wright, Ky.) Kenton County School District (KCSD) is awarded Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence for achieving ENERGY STAR certification for 12 schools in 2019, avoiding more than $1.6 million in energy costs in 2019, and savings more than $15 million in energy costs since 2005.

(Louisville, Ky.) Schneider Electric is an energy management and automation services company. Schneider Electric supported organizations in benchmarking more than 31,000 properties, including nearly 6,000 newly managed properties.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.