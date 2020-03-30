U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Florida

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (March 30, 2020) —Today– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring four ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 192 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Award Winners.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“I applaud our ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year in Georgia,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Their leadership and commitment to energy efficiency is a smart business decision that supports their bottom line and protects the environment.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Examples of how Florida ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Sarasota) - for participating in the inaugural ENERGY STAR Treasure Hunt Campaign, assisting a local arts organization with their Treasure Hunt, promoting ENERGY STAR tools to a regional energy management network, and sharing best practices with other ENERGY STAR partners.

Pinellas County Schools (Largo) - for for earning ENERGY STAR certification for 90 schools and avoiding $7 million in energy costs in 2019.

Providence Homes (Jacksonville) - for building 170 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2019 and collaborating with building science experts on training and marketing efforts, including filming videos explaining the science behind ENERGY STAR certified homes.

Welbilt Inc. (New Port Richey) - for increasing its ENERGY STAR portfolio across seven different brands and continuing to expand training efforts to customers and stakeholders.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.