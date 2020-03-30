U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico Texas

Category: Environment Hits: 3
03/30/2020
DALLAS – (March 30, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 20 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 192 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Award Winners.
“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”
“The ENERGY STAR award winners in Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas show how energy-saving principles can be used across many different industries and business models to benefit customers and communities,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Region 6 is proud to have these diverse organizations committed to energy savings.”
Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.
Examples of how Region 6 ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:
