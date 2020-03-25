Pharma's potential impact on water quality

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 15:09 Hits: 0

When people take medications, these drugs and their metabolites can be excreted and make their way to wastewater treatment plants. From there, the compounds can end up in waterways. Wastewater from pharmaceutical companies could start off with even larger amounts of these substances. Researchers report that a single pharmaceutical manufacturing facility could be influencing the water quality of one of Europe's most important rivers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325110904.htm