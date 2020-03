Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 15:08 Hits: 0

Researchers have uncovered a molecular link between some trans fats and a variety of disorders, including cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Their findings implicate their role in enhancing a mitochondrial signalling pathway that leads to programmed cell death.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325110844.htm