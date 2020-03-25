The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tuberculosis bacterium uses sluice to import vitamins

A transport protein that is used by the human pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis to import vitamin B12 turns out to be very different from other transport proteins. It contains a huge water-filled cavity, in which hydrophilic substances are transported across the cell membrane. This discovery, which changes our understanding of bacterial physiology, was made by imaging the transport protein using cryo-electron microscopy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325120842.htm

