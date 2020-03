Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 16:08 Hits: 0

Experts are investigating a better way of measuring the number of people exposed to the health risks of poorly-managed sanitation systems - and it will help reveal whether the world is on track to deliver UN Sustainable Goal 6 (SDG6).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325120854.htm