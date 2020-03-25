The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A small forage fish should command greater notice, researchers say

A slender little fish called the sand lance plays a big role as 'a quintessential forage fish' for puffins, terns and other seabirds, humpback whales and other marine mammals, and even bigger fish such as Atlantic sturgeon, cod and bluefin tuna in the Gulf of Maine and northwest Atlantic Ocean. But scientists say right now they know far too little about its biology and populations to inform 'relevant management, climate adaptation and conservation efforts.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325154100.htm

