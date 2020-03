Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:40 Hits: 2

Common noctules -- one of the largest bat species native to Germany -- are searching for their fellows during their hunt for insects above farmland. Scientists show that bats forage on their own in insect-rich forests, but hunt collectively in groups over insect-poor farmland.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325154056.htm