Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 18:02 Hits: 7

Lights are off for Earth Hour around the globe as activists try to put climate disruption back on the agenda. Experts readying for the next UN summit in Glasgow admit mass travel by delegates will need a rethink.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/don-t-forget-climate-threat-earth-hour-activists-urge/a-52948804?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss