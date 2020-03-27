ALMA resolves gas impacted by young jets from supermassive black hole

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

Astronomers obtained the first resolved image of disturbed gaseous clouds in a galaxy 11 billion light-years away by using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). The team found that the disruption is caused by young powerful jets ejected from a supermassive black hole residing at the center of the host galaxy. This result will cast light on the mystery of the evolutionary process of galaxies in the early Universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200327113755.htm