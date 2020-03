Articles

Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020

Three states have moved toward enacting criminal penalties for protesting against fossil fuels amid the coronavirus pandemic.Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) was the first to enact such a law, signing legislation earlier this month designating “...

