Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 19:39 Hits: 5

U.S. oil rigs saw the largest single-week drop in drilling activity in four years as low oil prices take a toll on the industry. The number of active rigs dropped by about 44, falling to 728 this week, according to rig data provider Baker...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489899-us-oil-rigs-have-largest-single-week-drop-in-four-years-as-oil