Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 21:54 Hits: 6

AN OBAMANATION: A federal judge on Friday upheld the Trump administration’s decision to repeal an Obama-era rule that established standards for hydraulic fracking on federal land. California and several environmental groups sued over the repeal...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/489933-overnight-energy-court-oks-trump-repeal-of-obama-public