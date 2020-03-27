Censoring Science Only Harms Families

Articles

Written by Molly Rauch

As we face an unprecedented public health crisis around Covid-19, we are relying on the scientific expertise of health researchers more than ever. We are seeing how strong science helps us make the best decisions we can for the health of our children, our families, and our communities.

But the Trump administration continues to constrain and undermine science and scientists. Right now, the EPA is rushing through a dangerous proposal to undermine scientific integrity.

The EPA’s “censored science” proposal — which faces strong opposition from mainstream scientific organizations — would prevent relevant, peer-reviewed public health research from being considered when the agency is setting life-saving pollution standards.

Moms have been speaking out by the thousands against the proposal since it was first introduced two years ago.

The latest revision to the proposal is just as problematic as when it was first introduced, and we remain deeply concerned about the implications for protecting children from pollution. Yet, even as families across the nation are struggling to adjust to coronavirus closures and shutdowns, the EPA is rushing to force this proposal through.

The agency has established an appallingly short public comment period — just 30 days — and has refused to schedule public hearings (which can be done virtually). Given the coronavirus, this is simply no way to collect public input, something that EPA is obligated to do.

If we have learned anything in the last weeks, it’s that we must listen to scientists and learn everything we can about threats to our communities to make the best decisions. This is no time to engage in a stealth operation aimed at censoring the scientific underpinnings of our nation’s health regulations.

America’s families are facing an urgent health crisis. Our public health experts, healthcare professionals, research scientists, advocates, and families are focused on that. To put forward this important proposal on a fast-forward timeline and with no public hearing is disrespectful, inappropriate, and downright dangerous.

Science keeps our families safe — and the Trump EPA wants to cast it aside to benefit industry polluters.

