Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 14:56 Hits: 2

The future of the Trump administration plan to purchase millions of barrels of oil is in doubt after the Senate declined to provide funding for the purchase in its latest coronavirus stimulus package. The Energy Department withdrew its...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489634-government-oil-purchase-in-jeopardy-without-stimulus-funding