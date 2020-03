Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 6

Plummeting oil prices caused by a Saudi-Russian feud and the coronavirus outbreak may lead to a decline in fracking, the controversial practice that has fueled the domestic energy revolution in the U.S.Fracking, which involves blasting water and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489754-oil-price-drop-threatens-us-fracking-boom