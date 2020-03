Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 16:41 Hits: 4

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease is more transmissible, but has a lower mortality rate than its sibling, SARS-CoV, according to a new review article.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200326124159.htm