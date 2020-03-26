The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Missing link in coronavirus jump from bats to humans could be pangolins, not snakes

Category: Environment Hits: 4

As scientists scramble to learn more about the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, two recent studies of the virus' genome reached controversial conclusions: namely, that snakes are intermediate hosts of the new virus, and that a key coronavirus protein shares 'uncanny similarities' with an HIV-1 protein. Now, a study refutes both ideas and suggests that scaly, anteater-like animals called pangolins are the missing link for SARS-CoV-2 transmission between bats and humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200326144342.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version