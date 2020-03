Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 16:56 Hits: 3

A group of Republican senators are saying that Saudi Arabia should leave OPEC and instead become a “free market energy powerhouse.”The six senators wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging him to make this case to the Saudis on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489666-gop-senators-urge-saudi-arabia-to-leave-opec