Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 22:36 Hits: 8

PENALTIES KICKED: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a sweeping suspension of its enforcement of environmental laws Thursday, telling companies they would not need to meet environmental standards during the coronavirus outbreak. &...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/489764-overnight-energy-epa-suspends-enforcement-of