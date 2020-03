Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 10:01 Hits: 5

Warmer sea temperatures have led to huge coral damage, authorities have said. The reef was hit by back-to-back coral bleaching in 2016 and 2017.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/great-barrier-reef-suffers-third-mass-bleaching-in-5-years/a-52921894?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss