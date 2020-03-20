Administrator Wheeler Meets with Disinfectant Manufacturers Highlighting Agency Work to Fight Coronavirus

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler hosted a series of conference calls with large and small disinfectant manufacturers, including members of the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) and the Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA). On the calls they discussed the agency’s expanded and expedited work in response to the outbreak under the Emerging Viral Pathogens Guidance for Antimicrobial Pesticides.

“Today’s calls were extremely productive and demonstrate the importance of public and private sector collaboration, not only in times of great stress, but every day,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Our collaboration is critical to slowing the spread of this virus, keeping us safe and healthy. By expediting reviews – both in labeling familiar products, and by approving new products for market – we’re aiding American families and communities across America.”

“We appreciate all that Administrator Wheeler and the EPA are doing to help our industry keep manufacturing life-saving products,” said Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “From disinfectants to hand sanitizers and soap, our companies are doing their best to operate at full capacity. We commend the EPA for its commitment to preventing supply chain disruptions and getting these products in the hands of Americans when they need them most.”

“Knowing that you are using the most effective products is critically important when you are trying to protect your family,” said Household and Commercial Products Association President and CEO Steve Caldeira. “We encourage everyone to check the product against EPA’s list by finding the registration number on the product label. Read the label, follow the directions and pay attention to how long the product should stay on the surface you’re cleaning. HCPA applauds EPA for working so hard to provide consumers and manufacturers an expeditious and transparent means to identify effective products to mitigate this challenging public health crisis.”

In 2016, EPA established a process for adding emerging viral pathogen claims to EPA-registered disinfectant products to accelerate the availability of products when a public health crisis is declared.

Under the emerging viral pathogen program, EPA has expedited the review of submissions from companies requesting to add emerging viral pathogen claims to their already registered surface disinfectant labels. In many cases, the agency has been able to approve claims within 14 days, as resources allow, compared to the 90-day window these claims typically take.

Today, as part of the agency’s expedited efforts, EPA added new products to List N, including products that went through the expedited review process for emerging viral pathogens. The total number of products on the list is now approaching 300.

Background Information for Registrants:

In order for EPA to continue to quickly review expedited submissions for adding the emerging viral pathogens claim, registrants should review the Emerging Viral Pathogen Claims for SARS-CoV-2: Submission Information for Registrants webpage and submit all the listed information. Among the key pieces needed are product specific terms of registration and a revised label that includes the emerging viral pathogens claim.

Background Information for Consumers:

When purchasing a product, check if its EPA registration number is included on List N. If it is, you have a match and the product can be used against SARS-CoV-2. You can find this on the product label – just look for the first two sets of numbers of the EPA Reg. No.

Products may be marketed and sold under different brand names, but if they have the same first two sets of EPA registration numbers, they are related products. If EPA Reg. No. 12345-12 is on List N, you can buy EPA Reg. No. 12345-12-2567 and use the same contact time and virus from List N.

To view the most up-to-date list of EPA-registered disinfectant products, visit https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2