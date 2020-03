Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 01:22 Hits: 8

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, continues to spread, leading to more than 20,000 deaths worldwide in less than four months. Efforts are progressing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but it's still likely 12 to 18 months away.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325212209.htm