Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

A new study has provided the most comprehensive analysis of human genetic diversity to date, after the sequencing of 929 human genomes. The study uncovers a large amount of previously undescribed genetic variation and provides new insights into our evolutionary past, highlighting the complexity of the process through which our ancestors diversified, migrated and mixed throughout the world.

