Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020

The Trump administration has walked away from a chance to appeal a court decision on its refinery waiver program, delivering a win to ethanol producers while angering oil refiners.The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled that the Environmental...

