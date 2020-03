Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 17:18 Hits: 6

A professor says that the way spilled milk spreads across the floor can explain why economic downturns regularly occur. Because the economic prosperity derived from new ideas or inventions follows the same S-curve as the spreading of a substance over an area, it inevitably loses its return on investment toward the end of its life cycle.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200324131835.htm