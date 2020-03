Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 17:18 Hits: 6

In the production of compounds, chemists have the goal of finding strategies that are most selective and avoid waste products. This helps to drive industrial innovation and drug development. In this context, a team of researchers has developed a new approach to so-called allyl functionalization.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200324131857.htm