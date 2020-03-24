Development of a solid material capable of slowly releasing H2S and NO

Articles

Scientists have developed a solid material capable of slowly releasing hydrogen sulfide and nitric oxide when exposed to air. These gases can induce physiologically favorable effects at low concentrations (e.g., reducing inflammation and expanding blood vessels). However, their medical use has been limited due to difficulties in storing them and regulating their concentration. This material can release these gases safely and conveniently and will facilitate their medical use.

