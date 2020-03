Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 00:20 Hits: 6

Using a recently developed fluorescent imaging technique, researchers in the United States have developed high-resolution maps of microbial communities on the human tongue. The images reveal that microbial biofilms on the surface of the tongue have a complex, highly structured spatial organization.

