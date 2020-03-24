The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

COVID-19 survey of New York CIty residents

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Nearly three in ten New York City residents (29%) report that either they or someone in their household has lost their job as a result of coronavirus over the last two weeks. In addition, 80% of NYC residents said they experienced reduced ability to get the food they need, and two-thirds (66%) reported a loss of social connection in the past week, suggesting that compelled isolation is taking a toll on residents.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200324102718.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version