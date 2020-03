Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 13:04 Hits: 6

The Misak community in western Colombia wants to preserve its ancestors' traditions and horticultural knowledge while responding to ongoing deforestation in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/colombia-young-indigenous-people-fight-to-preserve-their-culture/a-52899018?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss